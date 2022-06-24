Mliswa Fights In Wiwa Corner

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has denounced the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services for putting Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) officials in leg irons.

“I have always argued that there must be a respect for human dignity and decency. Hom @JobSikhala1 and Hon Sithole are legislators not hardcore criminals yet you put them in leg irons. What for? Where will they run? This is just abuse and victimisation,” Mliswa said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, the State has lined up 20 witnesses to testify against CCC) legislators Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Sithole (Chitungwiza North) accused of inciting members of the public to commit violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

Prosecutor Michael Reza told Harare magistrate Felix Mandaza yesterday that Sikhala and Sithole mobilised Nyatsime residents to commit violence during the funeral wake of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali last week. – Bulawayo 24

