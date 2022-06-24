ZimEye
Today is marks 11 days since @OMasaraure was arrested for a crime he did not commit. The case is aimed at silencing us and intimidating other HRDs but we will not be fooled. We shall keep on piling pressure until they release our leader. #FreeObert #SaveOurEducationZw pic.twitter.com/myZqsBpWxE— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) June 24, 2022
Today is marks 11 days since @OMasaraure was arrested for a crime he did not commit. The case is aimed at silencing us and intimidating other HRDs but we will not be fooled. We shall keep on piling pressure until they release our leader. #FreeObert #SaveOurEducationZw pic.twitter.com/myZqsBpWxE
It is key to remind @edmnangagwa that during the liberation struggle days it was the working class that stood by the liberation movement .It's sad that today they have drawn lines of enemity with the worker because he only asked for a living wage #Freeobert pic.twitter.com/YtndQxdA6X
— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) June 24, 2022
It is key to remind @edmnangagwa that during the liberation struggle days it was the working class that stood by the liberation movement .It's sad that today they have drawn lines of enemity with the worker because he only asked for a living wage #Freeobert pic.twitter.com/YtndQxdA6X