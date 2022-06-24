ZimEye
Watch- @PoliceZimbabwe storm health centre, beat protesting #healthworkers. The health workers are protesting poor working conditions & poor salaries @ZimbabweFreedo1 @schikanza @ZimbabweNurses @ANANursingWorld @SeniorDoctors @DoctorsWomen @MSF_USA pic.twitter.com/qYzwROSwTr— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 24, 2022
