ED To Announce Sweeping Policy Measures To Address Price Madness

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he would today announce sweeping policy measures to deal with skyrocketing prices of basics and services, including inflation.

“My government will tomorrow (today) announce concrete measures to tame inflation, and unwarranted increases towards securing the incomes and savings of our people, especially women,” Mnangagwa said while officially opening Zanu-PF’s 7th national women congress in the capital.

Zimbabweans have been hard hit by falling disposable incomes with basic goods and services priced beyond the reach of many.

Some businesses are offering discounts for United States dollar payments, while using parallel market rates when pegging prices in local currency.

Public and private sector workers are now demanding United States dollar wages to make ends meet.

Teachers and health professionals yesterday entered day five of their strike for US dollar salaries.

“We remain committed to ensure sustainable delivery of social services such as water and quality education,” Mnangagwa said.

“Under the responsive policies of the second republic, women are being facilitated to realise their individual and collective aspirations riding on the immense capabilities, skills and competencies. This has seen the appointment of more women in positions of responsibility and decision making in the public sector.”

Addressing the same gathering, Zanu-PF national secretary for women’s affairs Mable Chinomona urged Mnangagwa to introduce stiffer penalties against party bigwigs involved in corruption.

“My President, we want you to introduce stiffer penalties against perpetrators of corruption by even cutting one finger, if not two,” Chinomona said. The women’s conference continues today.-Newsday

