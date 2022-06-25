Mahere, Mnangagwa Clash Over Wiwa Imprisonment

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Chikurubi Maximum Prison is unfit for human habitation, CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has said.

The CCC spokesperson blasted the Zanu regime for terrorising Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole while Zanu PF criminals are walking scot-free.

Advocate Mahere called for the immediate release of Hon Sikhala and Hon Sithole.

She wrote on Twitter:

“Hon

@JobSikhala1

& Hon Godfrey Sithole were among the first to arrive at the well where MOREBLESSING was found. They consoled her children & stood by the family. They’re in jail for standing up to the reign of terror in Nyatsime.

When MOREBLESSING was missing, these comrades conducted search missions for her, made several trips to the Police & her family. They didn’t rest till she was found. They’re being persecuted for demanding justice!

These brave comrades are in jail because they stood up for a fellow citizen, MOREBLESSING ALI, who was abducted and murdered in cold blood. Let’s continue to demand their immediate release! They’re innocent.”

“Trust me, you don’t wanna know. Chikurubi Prison is unfit for human habitation. They feed you porridge as runny as tap water but they ban spoons.

We need new leaders.”

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa claimed Moreblessing Ali’s murder was stage-managed.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...