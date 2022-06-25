SA Detects First Monkeypox Case

South Africa on Thursday announced that it detected its first case of monkeypox. The disease has spread to several countries across the world.

The country’s health minister, Joe Phaahla, said the patient is a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who has no travel history.

He said:

I received a report from the National Health Laboratory Services CEO that they have confirmed through laboratory tests the first case of monkeypox in South Africa.

The patient is a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who has no travel history, meaning that this cannot be attributed to having been acquired outside South Africa.

Working with the relevant health authorities, a process of contact tracing has begun.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus and can spread from animals to humans as well as among people. Said WHO:

Symptoms of monkeypox typically include a fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions.

The rash usually begins within one to three days of the start of a fever. Lesions can be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and can then crust, dry up and fall off.

The number of lesions on one person can range from a few to several thousand. The rash tends to be concentrated on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet. They can also be found on the mouth, genitals and eyes.

Symptoms typically last between 2 to 4 weeks and go away on their own without treatment.

If you think you have symptoms that could be monkeypox, seek advice from your health care provider.

Let them know if you have had close contact with someone who has suspected or confirmed monkeypox.-eNCA

