Strauss Driver Missing At Workplace, Rescued In A Bush

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Workers Committee Secretary at Strauss Logistics, Robert Muwawa, who reportedly went missing on Wednesday, was found in a bush and picked up by good Samaritans.

The Chairperson of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, Peter Mutasa, who is also the General Secretary for the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU), said Muwawa “is not too well”.

Posting on Twitter, before Muwawa was reportedly found, Mutasa said Muwawa was last seen at Strauss Logistics around lunch hour on Wednesday. Wrote Mutasa:

Robert Muwawa is still missing since Wednesday lunch hour. He was leading a strike at Strauss Logistics as Workers Committee Secretary He was last seen at the company at lunch hour. He had received calls from someone called Assistant Inspector Mutema. He had reported that Ass Inspector Mutema of Southerton [police] had somehow threatened him about the strike and whether he was at work His union [ZHTDU] said his family went to the company but were told by management that the company had reported to the police The Zimbabwe Haulage Truck Drivers Union (ZHTDU) is not happy because management indicated to the family that the matter is being handled by an Assistant Inspector Mutema again. The family reported on its own a missing person report. Spread the message and help find this person. It must never be accepted that workers’ representatives are disappeared for leading a strike Zimbabwe should never be turned into a Mafia State, where those in businesses and in politics can use power to silence, abduct, imprison, threaten or torture trade unionists.

The Zimbabwe Haulage Truck Drivers Union condemned Muwawa’s alleged victimisation, saying workplaces are becoming hazardous places. The union said:

Drivers across Zimbabwe have vowed to in solidarity with their missing friend Robert Muwawa. This is a clear sign that our workplaces are now a potential hazard, yet suffering victimisation We might all end up disappearing one after the other. The disappearance of Robert Muwawa has sent a loud and clear message… We are no longer safe. We call for protection. Help find our missing comrade. Getting Robert will never get trucks to move. Drivers only needed assurance that victimisation will fall simple.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...