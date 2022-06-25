ZIFA Names New Committee Members

The ZIFA executive committee, led by acting president Gift Banda, has coopted three members.

The football body announced the appointments at a press conference in Harare on Friday.

The co-opted members include former Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, Harare City chairman Alois Masepe and ZIFA Northen Region boss Martin Kweza.

Board member Barbara Chikosi will take the role of the Referees Committee Chairperson, replacing Briton Malandule, whose mandate was revoked in April.

Meanwhile, the association will embark on internal processes to deal with General Secretary Joseph Mamutse’s continued absence from work.

Mamutse and axed-ZIFA president Felton Kamambo are still under SRC’s suspension that attracted sanctions from FIFA, who deemed the move illegal.

The world football body wants the pair removed from suspension and reinstated before the sanctions can be lifted.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

