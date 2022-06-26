Biti Moves To Restore Harare’s Sunshine City Status

Today the people’s MP Hon Tendai Laxton Biti, led our team including residents in cleaning up dumpsite at Chisipite Shopping Centre in Ward 8.

Chisipite has been neglected by the regime using corrupt July Moyo through illegal recalls of elected Councillors.

Chisipite shopping Centre has been an eye sore thanks to tons of rubbish dumped by the community. With volunteers and residents we cleared over 5 tons of rubbish at the dumpsite.

Thank you Citizens, Together we can make Harare East Great Again

Zikomo!

CCC Harare East

