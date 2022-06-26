Harassment Of CCC Members Deplorable- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has denounced the harassment and victimisation of CCC members by the Zanu PF regime.

Members of Parliament Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole were denied bail by the regime after being arrested for speaking on behalf of Moreblessing Ali’s family.

Moreblessing was brutally murdered by Zanu PF activist Pias Jamba.

Moreblessing’s family says burial will only take place after the release of their lawyer Sikhala.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“THE NEW WILL NEVER;

-Criminalize politics to victimize political competitors.

-Apply the law selectively or weaponize the law.

-Capture or turn state institutions partisan.

-Deny citizens the right to a fair trial & bail.

-Undermine the independence of the judiciary.

BEHOLD THE NEW! #Sabbathhugs.”

