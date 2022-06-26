ZimEye
BREAKING NEWS ZANU pf Nyatsime WARD 9 chairlady is NOMORE famba Mobby famba pic.twitter.com/GoOw409osO— Mr Wakura (@CitizenWakura) June 26, 2022
Cde George Murambatsvina the @ZANUPF_Official Chairman for Nyatsime has died. His house was set ablaze by @CCCZimbabwe by @JobSikhala1-led hooligans in Nyatsime recently. He suffered excessive injuries and stress from the violence. And Human Rights Activists won't say a word. pic.twitter.com/TpEBPFXh0J
— Dr. Obert M. Mpofu (@DrObertMpofu) June 26, 2022
