Madam Boss Announces: “We’ve Found Livingstone Alive, All We Wanted Were His Bones, All We Wanted Were His Bones”

By A Correspondent | The below video is of the Socialite Madam Boss announcing a dark statement over the discovery of the missing St Matthias pupil Livingstone Sunhwe’s remains.

Tyra Chikosho is heard saying that she and others found the dead lad alive and well. She then soon afterwards rushes to say all they wanted was to see his bones.

Crisis Coalition President, Peter Mutasa asks Zimbabweans if they understand her statement, which invariably suggests that Madam Boss participated in killing the missing lad.

MADAM BOSS: We have found Livingstone, alive. All what we wanted were his bones. What we wanted, were his bones. 'We are more than conquerors.' Excuse me, you killed Livingstone, we've found his bones. We are now going g to bury him. This is all we wanted, this is all we wanted. https://t.co/4EZFh3CfOe pic.twitter.com/aizb2cZH7n — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 25, 2022

