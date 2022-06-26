Orlando Pirates To Offload Dzvukamanja ?

Terrence Dzvukamaja’s future at Orlando Pirates is reportedly in doubt amid rumours the club could release the Zimbabwean forward in this window.

Dzvukamaja failed to reach top form at the Soweto giants and only managed two goals in thirty-five appearances last season.

According to the South African outlet Daily Sun, the 28-year-old is among five players expected to leave Pirates.

“The club confirmed the players who are no longer needed, but there’s still more,” an unnamed source revealed to the newspaper.

“Other players, who have struggled with game time, such as Tlolane, want to leave. Negotiations are still underway with certain players.”

However, the publication adds that it’s still unclear whether the club will release them outright or loan them out.

So far, seven players- Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, Wayne Sandilands and Thabang Monare – have already been shown the exit door.

They joined Thulani Hlatshwayo, who became the first player to leave the club.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

