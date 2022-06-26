Trade Unionist Abducted For Leading Strike. Who Is Strauss Logistics?

The former president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), Peter Mutasa has said trade unionist, Robert Muwawa who was reportedly abducted after leading a strike at Strauss Logistics is alive.

The drivers at Strauss Logistics embarked on industrial action over “victimisation in the transport industry,” according to the Zimbabwe Truck Drivers Union which represents haulage truck drivers.

The union said Muwawa, Strauss Logistics Workers Committee Secretary, went missing on Wednesday afternoon after receiving threatening calls from Assistant Inspector Mutema from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Southerton.

In an update, Mutasa said Muwawa was found in “a bush and picked up by good Samaritans.” He added:

He is not too well We will be advised of his condition by the family and union @haulage_union We must not allow this in our country and in the labour market

MAFIA STATE

Zimbabwe has joined Colombia, Guatemala etc in terms of abduction and torture of trade unionists for leading a strike It is sad how Robert Muwawa was treated for leading a strike at Strauss Logistics Who is behind this? Who is Strauss Logistics?

Although brutalized and traumatized, we thank God that Robert Muwawa is alive However he was inhumanely treated There is nothing as traumatic than being kept in captivity, threatened with death, tortured. Zimbabwe is destroyed, it is now a Mafia State.

A LinkedIn profile says Strauss Logistics Zimbabwe (PVT) Limited (“SLZ”​) “is the market leader in fuel and dry cargo distribution utilising both road and rail networks throughout the Central and Southern African Regions.”

