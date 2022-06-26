Zanu PF Thugs Destroy CCC Offices

By- Zanu PF thugs in Mutare have allegedly attacked and destroyed the opposition CCC offices.

The vandalism happened last weekend.

Vandals defaced CCC offices at Ruwangwe business centre and destroyed all doors and windows on Sunday night.

CCC Manicaland provincial spokesperson David Panganai blamed Zanu PF for the attack. Said Panganai:

A leopard does not change its spots, as the adage goes, Zanu PF will not let go its violent political belief.

On Monday morning CCC members woke up to see their offices vandalised.

All the windows and doors were completely destroyed by thugs who had earlier been addressed by their local leadership and legislator to attack all known CCC members.

They then went on a rampage, destroying property at Ruwangwe business centre.

The matter was reported to the police but no arrests have been made yet.

Those being used to exercise violence against their fellow countrymen must be reminded that violence does not solve price hikes on basic needs, create employment and unite their fractured party.

Zanu PF Nyanga North legislator Chido Sanyatwe said the ruling party was not responsible for the vandalism.

She also denied accusations that she had encouraged her supporters to beat up opponents or destroy their property. Sanyatwe said:

I never addressed anyone inciting violence against CCC members because that party to me is a non-event. I am confident of a win.

Nyanga North is one of the most peaceful constituencies in this country. Zanu PF is not here to fight CCC or vice versa, because we are all Zimbabwean citizens.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, said they were still conducting investigations into the matter. He said:

We do not have evidence that points to politically motivated violence other than malicious damage to property, which occurred overnight.

We are seized with the matter and still investigating. When there are leads or arrests they will be made public.

