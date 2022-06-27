‘Airport Boss’ Anna Hungwe Dies

By A Correspondent | The Masvingo born, Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson, Anna Julia Hungwe has died.

A close former colleague at Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe called to inform of the sudden death of Anna Julia Hungwe. We both sighed as this woman was another looter and devil at CAAZ. This woman was full of NEPOTISM and Regionalism. He only got "zvana zvanatete" promoted pic.twitter.com/iZQeArMtWr — kerina mujati (@kerinamujati) June 26, 2022

Hungwe passed away on Sunday morning, impeccable sources confirmed.

“She just complained of chest pains and in no time she had passed on,” a source told ZimEye.

She was about to be taken to hospital when she collapsed and died.

Hungwe was the Public Relations And Communications Manager for more than 20 years.

More details to follow..

