‘Airport Boss’ Anna Hungwe Dies
27 June 2022
By A Correspondent | The Masvingo born, Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson, Anna Julia Hungwe has died.

Hungwe passed away on Sunday morning, impeccable sources confirmed.

“She just complained of chest pains and in no time she had passed on,” a source told ZimEye.

She was about to be taken to hospital when she collapsed and died.

Hungwe was the Public Relations And Communications Manager for more than 20 years.

More details to follow..