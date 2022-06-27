Schoolchild Dies, Four Injured In Zhombe Careless Driving

By-One schoolchildren died on the spot, while four others escaped with injuries after being hit by a car while waiting for transport at the Zhombe East turnoff.

According to the Chronicle, the incident happened at a bus stop on Friday at the 50km peg, along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road around 4 PM.

The pupils, who were coming from school, were waiting at the bus stop for transport to take them home when the tragic incident happened.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident. He said:

One juvenile, who was on his way from school, died on the spot while four others were injured when they were hit by a motor vehicle while they were waiting for transport at a bus stop. The accident occurred at 50km peg on June 24 at around 4PM.

Insp Mahoko said Irvine Phiri (45) was driving a Mazda Familia motor vehicle along Gokwe – Kwekwe road with four passengers on board.

Upon approaching the 50km peg, he lost control resulting in the vehicle, veering off the road and hitting the five children.

All five children fell on the tarred road and Tinotenda Siphelani died on the spot while the other four sustained multiple injuries.

The matter was reported to the police while Siphelani’s body was conveyed to Zhombe Mission Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

The four injured were also rushed to the same hospital for treatment and were further referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for further management.

Police are appealing to drivers to exercise maximum caution and adhere to all road traffic regulations including reducing speed when approaching pedestrians and school children.

