Zanu PF Nyatsime Stalwart Dies Mysteriously

Zanu-PF chairperson for Nyatsime, George Murabatsvina, the man who amongst others barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters from mourning their slain colleague Moreblessing Ali at her home in Nyatsime has been confirmed dead.

Murambatsvina is said to have died after a short illness.

Together with another Zanu-PF official, Masimbi Masimbi, Murambatsvina declared the area a no-go-area for opposition supporters soon just before there were running battles between the two main political parties.

Opposition supporters have taken to social media in “celebration,” arguing the late Ali’s “unsettled spirit” is avenging.

“All those who had a hand in her death and the chaos that was scene at her funeral wake should follow him. This certainly deserves a braai,” said another.- Bulawayo24

