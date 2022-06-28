Chitembwe Speaks On Caps United Dismal Form

CAPS United coach Llyod Chitembwe has openly admitted that he is enduring one of the worst phases in his football management career after his side succumbed to a 7th defeat on the trot in the league.

The Green Machine were edged 0-1 by ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday courtesy of defender Marshall Machazane’s 66th-minute own goal.

The result saw Chitembwe’s charges dropping to 14th place on the log with just 17 points, one above the relegation zone.

“From a results viewpoint, it’s extremely disappointing,” Chitembwe told reporters after the match.

“This will rank among the poorest phases in my football career, it’s very disappointing.

“Sometimes you look at the performance-wise, and I thought it was a decent performance, but it needed more than just a decent performance.

“It needed more guts and courage, much more character and knowing what is at stake.”- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

