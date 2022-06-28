TheZimbabweWeWant.

Cleric Slams Jamwanda Over Attempt To Silence Voice Of The Church

Tinashe Sambiri|Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has pointed out that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George, Charamba is not in a position to comment on spiritual matters.

The fearless cleric has also declared he is not afraid of dying for the truth.

Below is Bishop Magaya’s full statement:

Addressing Jamwanda’s Pathological Error:(Of clerics and the secular question)

2.You labor very much in your article to demonstrate how clerics are not good actors in

ecumenical harlotry because you do not appreciate their source of motivation. It does

corridors of power, you find it offending that clerics like myself are demanding

its glaring rot.

You find clerics’ involvement in your ‘sacred political space’ as

Prov 31:8-9 [NIV]Speak out for those who can not speak for themselves, for the rights

are possibly paid to defend.

to two.

mandate to be a voice for the voiceless and spine for the spineless as they speak out and

to the author of Jamwanda 2 on Saturday.

Reference is made to your Saturday the 25th of June

interceding for people to access eternity

1.You acknowledge limited understanding of ecclesiastical matters albeit sarcastically.

‘credentials’ like yourself cannot see the suffering of the masses.Why would the plight

social injustices. It does not affect you after all.

The clerics live with the vulnerable

challenge the ills that you are fighting hard to protect. I have a myriad of Scriptures to

broaden your vista regarding the church’s mandate. However, for today I will refer you

of the suffering masses concern you?You probablyhave access to good medical

ironic that with all the experience you claim to have and strategic positioning in the

because you deem them to be legitimate occupants of the political space.

I will discuss

why you will definitely hear more from me and many other church leaders whom God

by those who have subjected themselves to boththe venal and venial of this age just

rules the country.

It,however, concerns any sober and true church leader when the poor,

In the milieu of that limited understanding, you assign clerics’ a confined role of

myself was more than superfluous. I do not intend here to do a blow-by-blow responseto the

relate to the fundamental role of the church on matters of national governance.

This is just to acknowledge that I have read your article in which your attack on

of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and

about. Find out from authorities on the subject of Church and Politicsand learn better.

attention in the subject area that yourself believeto be a respectable authority.

How

tenders, foreign currency at ratesthatothers can’t access, and protection from

reverence of the clerics.

You neither know the scriptures nor the power of God as they

accountability yet you have not used your influence to transform or rid the system of

not concern the church that President Mugabe or Mnangagwa, Tsvangirai or Chamisa

attack.

I will certainly do so in my next installments, It would suffice for now to note the

the secular space, and how I, in particular,am not qualified to speak let alone get

this subject matter in greater detail in the near future and perhaps help you understand

vulnerable and voiceless suffer at the hands of those leaders.

Again, those with

facilities, educational facilities for your children, access to natural resources, dubious

following:

will embolden to speak out against socioeconomic and political injustice which you

masses, feel their pain and hear their cries day and night. It is therefore theirheavenly

prosecution when you commit overt corrupt activities among many other economic and

leaders must stick to preaching and praying for the distressed and leave politics to

politicians, you too speak with authority on a subject matter that you know very little

The church will not be pushed aside to watch while the nation is shredded into pieces.

Following after your role model, President Mugabe who once retorted that

Job 29v 14-17. I put on righteousness as my clothing; justice was my rob and my turban.

I was eyes to the blind and feet to the lamb. I was a father to the needy; I took up the

3.You insinuate death threatson meby referencing to oneprotagonist in a play written

their teeth.

represent than meand other church leaders you are trying to paint black. The church

believe. That is whyyou have heard and will continue to hear more clerics speaking

real name is, that the voice of the church cannot be stifled.Your limited exposure to the

insinuations or any other processes, let it be known to you Jamwanda, or whoever your

violence because they have learned to do sofrom the church. Who really is the fly trying

4.Your article is full of ironies.

Therefore, weighfor yourself whether I should obey man or God?

comes drastically or daily small by small.

Whether my death will be a result of your

will be here forever.

They have killed in Matebeleland from 1983 to1987. They have

Unless the system reforms from its wicked ways and its drivers repent, they willnot

August 1,2018. Who has displayed a false sense of immortality here? You correctly

resulting from steadily small by small, “daily chipping down of his muscular tendons”.

to produce honey? God and history will judge.

he went about “on an unchecked conquering spree”, but eventually succumbed to death

against all historical attempts by emperors orrulers to smotherthe voice of the church

stated that a fly cannotproduce honey. Who do you honestly think that this refers to the produced honey because we are bees.

These community members will resist the use of

case for the stranger. I broke the fangs of the wicked and snatched the victims from

by Christopher Marlowe, a protagonist who had developed a sense of invincibility, as

Clerics are not motivated by political interests as you are mistakenly persuaded to bible and church history must have taught you that the church has always prevailed

shed blood just to seize land.

They destroyed homes and killed in 2008. They killed on

conscience. Be principle-driven. Know that Zimbabweans are a lot wiser than your

most? Your imagerysir Jamwanda, isironically more descriptive of the system you

escape God’s judgment. Enablers like yourself must be watchful.

at some point be transitioned to immortality? For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.

Whilst I take these threats seriously, I do not lose sleep over such,whether that death

6.I appeal to you to come to the knowledge of God for your permanent safety and security

has reconciled people in communities, and many have abandoned violence.

We have

are angry that has exuded this false sense of bravado and invincibilityas though they

including killing prophets as you insinuate. Who am I, but a mere mortal, albeit clothed

5.Mr Jamwanda sir, do not think you are anysafer than all of us. Do not sacrifice your

The massive tree under whose shade you enjoy protection has decayed from the roots with the prophetic virtue to define the destiny of my county. I am very mortal but will

despite the threats.

TheZimbabweWeWant.

