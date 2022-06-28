Go Well Change Hero, President Chamisa Pays Special Tribute To Dr Magaisa
28 June 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has paid special tribute to Dr Alex Magaisa.
Dr Magaisa will be laid to rest in Njanja on Tuesday.
President Chamisa described Dr Magaisa as a true legend of the people’s struggle.
“THE LEGEND BEING LAID TO REST TODAY IN NJANJA …
Dr Alex Magaisa was a great man indeed but HE who created him is mightier. HIM who gave Alex unto us is Greater.
God, Jehovah you are greatest! God Almighty, Thank you for Alex as a gift.
All glory be to you, The Almighty.
Go well WaMagaisa. RIP Champion,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.