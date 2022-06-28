Murdered Harare Celebrity Make-Up Artist’s Husband Postmortem Results Out

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police have received the post-mortem report detailing the death of Deliwe Mutandiro’s 41-year-old man, Tawanda Bobo.

Tawanda was found hanging from a guava tree after a row with his wife Deliwe Mutandiro on Saturday.

ZimLive reports that Deliwe and her sister Debra recorded statements with the police Monday and were released.

Deliwe does make up for several high-profile bigwigs, Zodwa Mkandla, Mai Titi, Olinda Chapel, Emmanuel Makandiwa’s wife, Ruth, and many other prominent people.

