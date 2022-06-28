“Paralysis Of A Nation”

By Pepukai Begede- It begins when a people fail to work together with differing opinion and it degenerates into physical violence until murder is committed.

When a people fail to reach out to one another to find resolve then all other factors will begin to crumble gradually.

It is consequently erroneous for a bigger brother to dominate a weak brother by force and not through fact and mobilization of peace, love and respect.

In the same way it is ill advice when a weaker brother engages the enemy of the bigger brother to find change of ownership.

The weakest point is when the citizens of a nation divide themselves along political lines and fight each other.

The perpetrater being the Journalist who speads the message of hate and propaganda.

Redeem the times of travail by reaching out to one another.

