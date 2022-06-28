Police Using Robbery To Downplay CCC Activist Brutal Murder ?

Tinashe Sambiri| Police have arrested individuals linked to the murder of CCC activist Langelihle Zonda Dube.

Dube, popularly known as Mr Tuesday, was brutally murdered in Bulawayo on June 8.

It remains to be seen whether the murder was linked to robbery as police claim.

Sources in CCC say police are using robbery to downplay the matter.

” Bulawayo CID Homicide Section have arrested suspects who killed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Langelihle Zonda Dube known as Mr Tuesday.

On the 8th ofJune, the marauding machete gang pounced at Dube’s Lobengula home at around 2am demanding money, killed him and later robbed his wife of US$25 before disappearing,” former Radio Zimbabwe presenter Ezra Tshisa Sibanda wrote on Facebook.

