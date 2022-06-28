Teachers Flee School Over Goblins

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Teachers at a school in Matabeleland North’s Bubi district have fled from the school after they were sexually attacked by mysterious things believed by locals to be goblins.

Majiji Primary School’s development committee chairperson (DCC) John Sibanda told Southern Eye that a prophet from an Apostolic sect was invited to perform a cleansing ritual at the school which has virtually shut down.

Sibanda said:

Unfortunately, the results did not satisfy the community members after the situation got worse. A meeting was held and it was decided that those with spiritual powers should be called in to assist remove the goblins.

Madzibaba visited the school last week and performed his magic, unfortunately, the ceremony did not yield the desired results because the abuse by goblins has escalated even more.

Sibanda said another meeting was held last week with different stakeholders at the school, which included village heads, the councillor and parents.

He said parents of learners at the school were fuming saying Madzibaba failed to remove the goblins. Added Sibanda:

He only captured a small snake from a male teacher’s cottage. The community now claim that the captured snake is the same as other snakes that are usually found at Majiji and other surrounding communities in Mbembeswana. The school is now empty because lessons have been disturbed for a full week after teachers left to flee the goblins. The female teachers who were terrorised by the goblins came back last Sunday, but complained that the situation has actually gotten worse. They did not sleep last night.

Sibanda said different prophets were asked to assist, but only Madzibaba turned up.

Ward 4 councillor Danisa Siwela said more spiritual healers are needed to assist the school.

Villagers told Southern Eye that the owners of the goblins must be exposed.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...