Three Perish In Horror Crash

By-Three people died in a horror crash on Sunday along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident involved a commuter omnibus (Kombi) and a Mazda 323.

Below is the police statement on the accident:

The ZRP confirms the death of three people and injury of 18 others in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 133 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road on 26/06/22 at about 1500 hours.

A motorist, who was driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle with 18 passengers on board, collided head-on with a Mazda 323 with one passenger on board. The driver of the Nissan Caravan and the two occupants of the Mazda 323 vehicle died on the spot.

