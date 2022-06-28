Zanu PF Blames CCC For The Deaths Of Its Moreblessing Ali Funeral Hooligans

By- Zanu PF has mourned the death of two of its officials in Nyatsime who took part in the disruption of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

Two Zanu PF officials mysteriously died last week, barely a week after they caused chaos at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

Posted Zanu PF on Twitter:

Dark cloud engulfs Nyatsime area A dark cloud has engulfed the Nyatsime following the death of 2 senior Zanu PF officials, with one of them alleged to have been poisoned while the other succumbed to a stress-related illness after his house was recently burnt down by CCC goons

— 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) June 27, 2022

