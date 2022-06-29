Chamisa Speaks On Dollarised Basic Commodities

By- CCC has said that the country had collapsed.

CCC said this while commenting on grocery shops that removed Zimbabwe dollar price tags from all essential commodities and replaced them with the United States Dollar.

CCC posted on Twitter:

A few days after Minister ⁦

@MthuliNcube

⁩ announced his new economic measures, the market has reacted adversely. 2 liters of cooking oil is selling at strictly USD5,34 & cannot be purchased with RTGS. The economy is broken”, said CCC

This comes a day after President Mnangagwa brought back the use of the United States Dollar.

Mnangagwa brought back the green buck by gazetting Statutory Instrument 118A of 2022, entrenching the multi-currency system.

The SI is titled Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Amendment of Exchange Control Act) Regulations 2022.

The measures will run-up to December 2025).

Among other measures, the regulations empower registered lenders, banks or any financial institution that lend foreign currency to receive repayment of the loan or credit in that foreign currency.

🟡A few days after Minister ⁦@MthuliNcube⁩ announced his new economic measures, the market has reacted adversely. 2 liters of cooking oil is selling at strictly USD5,34 & cannot be purchased with RTGS. The economy is broken. #FixTheEconomy pic.twitter.com/a5v9aIazTI — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 29, 2022

