Chamisa To Retire Mnangagwa

By- Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa said he was retiring President Emmerson Mnangagwa next year.

Chamisa said God had endorsed him as Zimbabwe’s next president adding that Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga should start preparing for retirement. Said Chamisa:

I am going to lead, no doubt about that. I feel it, the heavens have endorsed me. Even endorsed me (sic).

Even my brother Mnangagwa is feeling the heat. We are not going to let go of our victory this time.

My brother Mnangagwa will be on pension in Kwekwe, while we will be leading this country to glory.

Even (Vice-President) Constantino Chiwenga, will be in his rural home of Wedza enjoying pension benefits. An old man cannot till the land, while a young man is there.

The CCC Change Champion in Chief made the remarks while addressing scores of mourners at the burial of the late constitutional law expert and academic Alex Tawanda Magaisa in Mangisi Village, Chikomba District in Wedza, Mashonaland East Province on Tuesday, 28 June.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF director for information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said Chamisa is hallucinating, adding: “The boy is over-excited for nothing.”

-NewsDay

