Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has paid special tribute to Dr Alex Magaisa.

Dr Magaisa will be laid to rest in Njanja on Tuesday.

President Chamisa described Dr Magaisa as a true legend of the people’s struggle.

“THE LEGEND BEING LAID TO REST TODAY IN NJANJA …

Dr Alex Magaisa was a great man indeed but HE who created him is mightier. HIM who gave Alex unto us is Greater.

God, Jehovah you are greatest! God Almighty, Thank you for Alex as a gift.

All glory be to you, The Almighty.

Go well WaMagaisa. RIP Champion,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

