Health Ministry Update On Fight Against Bilharzia

Ministry of HealthZW

conducted Mass Drug Administration (MDAs) for Bilharzia and intestinal worms in 40 Districts which are http://endemic.Target population was 1 year to 15 years.

A total of 2,5 million and those treated or received medication were 1,319,927 with a coverage of 52%.The Ministry will conduct MDA again this year targeting trachoma.

