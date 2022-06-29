Mahere Exposes Guvamatanga Lies

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has dismissed claims by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration that the exchange rate system was working during the GNU era.

There was no Zim dollar during the GNU era and the exchange rate was reintroduced by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya way after the GNU.

Mahere tore into Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga accusing him of lying to the nation.

“Guvamatanga lied about the GNU period. There was no Zim dollar during the GNU so there was no talk of exchange rates. The question of rates came back after the GNU when Mangudya introduced 1.1 gedye. The rest is history. Stop lying,” Mahere argued.

She added:

“What happened to the Pfumbvudza bumper harvest?

Policy making by propaganda had brought this country to its knees. Lies, lies and more lies.”

