Mnangagwa Regime Clueless, Incompetent- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is a ruling class without ruling ideas.

This was said by CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti.

According to Hon Biti, the regime is running the economy without “philosophy and proper framework.”

“A ruling class without ruling ideas . One that thinks an economy can be run without a philosophy , without an anchor , without a framework.

The suggestion that there was an exchange rate in 2013 is so zany . It can’t be made by a senior civil servant . A parallel exchange rate only emerges fully in 2018 upon introduction of the surrogate currency we call the RTGS$ or the Bond Note

Solution is simple .

Use the US$ as a transitional mechanism. Float Zim$. Eliminate Export surrender requirements. Pay civil servants US$.Deal with debt burdenDeal with Corruption . Pursue fiscal consolidation. Fund the social sector & attend to Gross Capital Formation #Resign,” argued Hon Biti.

