State Media: Zanu PF Nyatsime Official Poisoned

By-A senior Zanu PF official in Nyatsime has died of suspected poison in the food.

According to the state media, Zanu PF’s former Manyame district chairperson Tina Gweshe died after eating food at a party.

Gweshe was part of the Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime who caused havoc at the late CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have said that they have launched investigations into the death of Gweshe.

“We are conducting investigations with a view to find out what exactly happened and we would like to urge the public to cooperate with the police,” he said. On the heavy police presence, Asst Comm Nyathi said, “There is need for police to maintain law and order especially considering what has happened and the investigations being conducted,”Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told the state media.

