BREAKING- Zanu PF Linked Cottco Bosses Nabbed Over Graft
30 June 2022
By A Correspondent- Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Limited  bosses Pius Manamike and Maxiwell Njanji have been arrested on graft allegations. 

The two were arrested last night and are sent to appear in court today.

The pair is not new to corruption allegations  as they were arrested  for allegedly defrauding US$2 million from Cottco  in 2018  and were released on $500  bail each  by magistrate  Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Njanji is eying ZANU PF Mazowe Central seat and has been splashing US dollars in the constituency  in a bid to win the electorate.

More to follow…