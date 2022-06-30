Cottco Managers Arrested For Stealing Bicycles

By A Correspondent| Police have arrested Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) Managing Director Pious Manamike and Business Development Manager Maxmore Njanji on corruption charges, ZimEye can exclusively report.

The two who stand accused of abusing their offices to embezzle an assortment of motorcycles and knap sacks among things were due to appear in court today (Thursday).

Njani is reported to have distributed the embezzled items to his Zanu PF supporters in Mazowe Central where he is reportedly mobilising support ahead of the party primary elections in 2023.

Njani, according to a ZimEye source is seeking to wrestle the Mazowe Central seat from the sitting legislator Sydney Chidamba.

“He stole bicycles, motor cycles and knap sacks from Cottco and gave to his supporters in Mazowe Central, he is mobilising support against Chidamba,”said the ZimEye source.

Last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Deputy minister of Agriculture Douglas Karoro following his arrest on charges of stealing inputs from the Grain Marketing Board.

Njani and Mananike’s arrest follows Mnangagwa’s last month warning to COTTCO bosses against engaging in acts of corruption.

More to follow….

