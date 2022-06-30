ZimEye
On 28/06/22, Police in Chiredzi arrested Passmore Mashava (26) and Shepherd Madzore (30) in connection with poaching of three impalas. The arrest led to the recovery of three impala carcasses, a hunting torch, two knives and three machetes. #notocrime.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 30, 2022
On 28/06/22, Police in Chiredzi arrested Passmore Mashava (26) and Shepherd Madzore (30) in connection with poaching of three impalas. The arrest led to the recovery of three impala carcasses, a hunting torch, two knives and three machetes. #notocrime.