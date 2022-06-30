ED Confers Hero Status To Byo War Vets

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred Liberation War Hero status to two war veterans from Bulawayo Province who both died last week.

Both Themba Mlala (65) and Rogers Ngugama Hlabano (91) died on June 23 at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Hlabano will be buried on Thursday, 30 June at Maraposa village, Umguza under Chief Deli, Matabeleland North Province.

Mlala, whose war pseudo name was “Simon Mabhatshi”, will be buried at Ngombane village under Chief Mabhikwa, Lupane over the weekend.

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has requested the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mischeck Sibanda to make the usual arrangements for burial and payment of benefits to both families.

Meanwhile, another war veteran Mafukanyika Dube (64) has died.

Dube died on 26 June at his Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo.

Dube, whose war de Guerre name was “Sihle Khumalo” will also be buried at the weekend at Chibako village under Chief Bhango in Matabeleland South Province.

