By A Correspondent- A three-year-old girl from Odzi died after an ox-drawn scotch cart she was riding overturned and trapped her underneath.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province Inspector Norbert Muzondo said the scotch cart overturned after it hit a neighbour’s gate and killed Lavender Warinda.
Said Insp Muzondo:
Lavender Warinda died after the scotch cart she was travelling in on their way to the field overturned after hitting a neighbour’s gate.
She was in the company of her 14-year-old brother when the incident happened. No one was leading the cattle.
In December last year, an infant was killed when a scotch cart ran over the child along Georgia-Garanyemba Road, Guyu.
The mother had left the child lying by the roadside and was harvesting Mopani worms from nearby bushes.
-ManicaPost