Mnangagwa Beefs Up Security Amid Coup Plots

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has increased his security to 100 bodyguards amid reports of coup plots.

This has happened following growing fears for the President’s life from Zanu PF insiders who want to eliminate him.

He made this confession Wednesday during the official opening the Highlands Park Shopping Mall in Highlands, Harare.

“I have not been in a village walk or to take a walk for some time because I am surrounded by over 100 security details.

“I don’t know even how to use a swipe card. I even sent my nephew to swipe for me and he had to ask me to give him my PIN code,” he said.

The shopping mall has retail shops and medical centres, among other entities.

Security was visibly tight at park, as well as in

