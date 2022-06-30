ZimEye
It's never surprising why CCC continue to perform badly in elections. No voter or Zimbo by basic standards of reason can take CCC seriously. ZANU PF is not a profit making entity bt a vehicle for national dvpt & our pple. Yasiyana neyenyu nana Kasukuwere yokubira vanhu mastands https://t.co/LHnpymwIpI— Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) June 30, 2022
