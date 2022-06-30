Trial continues for AMH journalists

By A Correspondent| The trial of AMH journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi continued before the Magistrates Court in Chitungwiza on 20 June 2022 with the prosecution leading evidence from its second witness Chief Inspector Innocent Tinago of St Mary’s Police Station.

The trial continues on 30 June 2022 with the State expected to lead evidence from its final witness.

The duo is being charged with allegedly contravening Section 25 (a) as read with Section 30 of Statutory Instrument 21/2005 which prohibits taking of photographs within a polling station.

The alternative charge is that of disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in Section 89 of the Electoral Act.

Mhlanga and Chidi who are out of custody after they were granted bail on 9 May 2022, have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

