Unfollow Jonso – Zivhu

Tinashe Sambiri|Enigmatic politician Killer Zivhu has accused Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube of experimenting with the country’s economy.

Zivhu also fired a broadside at exiled former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo for trying to discredit CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

“This Country will soon lose track on its currency, kubva kuma zillion egore riya kusvika nhasi.

News reaching Chivi this morning about Gold coins, this finance guys will sell bronze , madini kungozvirega modzokera kwamakabva pataiva nevedu vana Chinamasa, Biti , Kuruneri and others zvaiva nani vanhu vaitenga mbudzi pa Christmas, now chero chingwa vochionera pa social media.

Vakambotiza ne information ya Sithole ku Kenya 1979 before watershed election, vadzokera ku Kenya this time vava kuda kutiza ne information ya Chamisa , just unfollow kamudhara aka munenge matopedza nako, kanototi vanhu vangu kubvira imwi muri kukaita follow pedzayi nako,” Zivhu argued.

