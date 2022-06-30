Zimbabwean Star In Camp With Leicester City Senior Team

Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Maswanhise is part of the Leicester City’s senior team that started pre-season camp this week.

Maswanhise, who has impressed with the Foxes’ U23s in the past two seasons, was called to the first squad along with a couple of academy players.

In a video shared by City, the UK-born teen was at the training ground on the first training day of the pre-season.

This is not the first time Maswanhise has been called to the senior squad.

He trained with the team in the previous pre-season, and spent another time in February.

The attacker made his debut matchday appearance in the Leicester senior team in a league match against Manchester United during the 2020/21 season.

Maswanhise, who signed his first professional contract in June 2021, got a new deal at the start of this year after he continued to show promise in his development.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

