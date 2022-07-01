“Avenge Your Death My Son”: Livingstone’s Mother

By A Correspondent- Selina Tadya, the mother of missing St Mathias Tsonzo High School learner, Livingstone Sunhwa, believes her son was murdered and wants his spirit to torment the killers.

Livingstone went missing from the Anglican Church-run school on 6 December after he was briefly arrested by the police for stealing snacks from the school’s tuckshops.

Human remains that are suspected to be Livingstone’s were discovered last Friday in a thicket that is a stone’s throw from the school.

Speaking to The Manica Post, Tadya revealed that the body parts were strewn all over the place, with some of them missing. She said:

It is like a part of my soul has been removed. It is painful for a parent to lose a child. Only affected parents can relate to what I am going through.

The fact that he disappeared at the hands of those who were supposed to take care of him makes the pain worse.

Whoever is responsible was insensitive and should have considered the life of my child.

I feel a lot of pain and emotional trauma far beyond imagination. His spirit should fight back and torment his killers.

Fight your killers my son. Never give them rest. Fight until they own up and disclose the whole truth about what happened to you.

No amount of appeasement can bring back my son. Money does not buy life. I just want them to suffer the same ordeal my son went through.

What can they do to replace Livingstone? Where will I find him?

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the investigations into Livingstone’s disappearance and is in the process of conducting DNA tests to establish whether the human remains are Livingstone’s.

Tadya said she single-handedly laboured to raise Livingstone and his sister, Pride, following the death of their father in 2010. She said:

When you lose a husband, you become a widow; when you lose your parents, you become an orphan; but when you lose your child, there is not even a term for it.

That is how awful it is. I am barely existing. I have spent every waking moment trying not to think about what happened to my son.

I never imagined picking his scattered bones, I had hoped to find him alive. I lost my breath when I saw his shoes, belt and those remains. Our family is failing to accept this.

Since the discovery of the human remains, nobody from the school or the church has reached out to us. Nobody has come just to empathise with us or just to say they are sorry – just a sorry.

On Sunday, we went to the school with the intention of proceeding to the scene where the remains were discovered. The headmaster was present but he refused to come out and meet us.

Till this day (Tuesday), I have not received any message from either the school or the church despite the fact that my son disappeared from their institution.

Are they saying Livingstone never existed at St Mathias Tsonzo?

