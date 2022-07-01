DJ Fantan Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The State has withdrawn domestic violence charges against DJ Fantan before plea after his wife, Gamuchirayi Nemukuyu, deposed an affidavit stating that she was no longer pursuing the matter.

DJ Fantan, whose real name is Arnold Kamudyariwa, and his wife were back in court on Thursday where she withdrew the case before Mbare Magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje.

Nemukuyu testified under oath that she understood her action and that it was her decision to withdraw the case.

In her initial complaint, Nemukuyu accused DJ Fantan of breaking teapots, wine glasses, dishes and jugs that had a value of US$250.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday 2 May 20222 between 6.30 PM and 7.20 PM and was recorded at the police station the following day on Tuesday, 3 May 2022 at 9.02 AM.

Nemukuyu had also told the police that DJ Fantan became violent after she had opened a restaurant business at Stoddart, Mbare.

She alleged that DJ Fantan, who wanted her to become a housewife, not only broke pots and pans but also soaked their bedroom and children’s blankets in a bathtub.

In a social media post, DJ Fantan claimed he would never raise his hand on a woman, adding:

I was raised by a strong woman zvekuti in my heart it hurts to be called a wife beater. God knows the truth.

Magistrate Gakanje accepted Nemukuyu’s withdrawal and dismissed the charges against DJ Fantan.

-HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...