Economy Is Not Run On Experiments- Biti

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The economy is not run on experiments, CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said.

According to Hon Biti, the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is worse than Robert Mugabe.

“Through SI118A of 2022 , Mr Mnangwagwa has issued a Presidential Decree in terms of the Presidential Powers(Temporal Measures)Act Cap 10:20.Despite his short tenure Mr Mnangwagwa s decrees are almost as equal to Mr Mugabe s decrees over his 38 year tenure,” Hon Biti wrote on Twitter.

He added:

“Truth is economies are not run on coercion & threats. They are not run on ill thought kick & hope praxis.They are not run on experiments that reflect deep contempt for any theory or philosophy .They are run on clarity , consistency and clear strategic & theoretical trajectory.

Truth is economies function on the basis of confidence & the social contract .Economies function on legitimacy. Thanks to incompetence ,inconsistency & total lack of confidence the Zimbabwe economy is in tatters . The country needs a major paradigm.A new beginning.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...