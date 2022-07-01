I Am No Longer Free- Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he no longer enjoyed public life because he was always surrounded by more than 100 security personnel.

Addressing businesspeople at the official opening of the Highlands Park Shopping Mall in Highlands, Harare, constructed by Telecel Africa, Mnangagwa said: “I have not been in a village walk or to take a walk for some time because I am surrounded by over 100 security details.

“I don’t know even how to use a swipe card. I even sent my nephew to swipe for me and he had to ask me to give him my PIN code,” he said.

The shopping mall has retail shops and medical centres, among other entities.

Security was visibly tight at park, as well as in surrounding areas such as Newlands.

Mnangagwa addressed another crowd in Manyame, after commissioning the Mount Meru Millers Zimbabwe edible oil refinery plant.

The business event turned into a rally as bussed Zanu PF supporters and students from Mashonaland East province were bussed to the venue chanting party slogans.

Residents said Zanu PF councillors had ordered them to attend the event, saying they were targeting a crowd of 20 000 people.

Addressing the crowd, Mnangagwa narrated what he described as achievements by his government in Mashonaland East, urging villagers to ensure they vote for the ruling Zanu PF party in next year’s polls.

“I am honoured to be back here in Mashonaland East to officially commission the Edible Oil Refinery Plant valued at US$20 million. Today’s visit follows the recent commissioning of the Central Registry e-passport office in Murehwa, as well as Radnor Mine in Mukuya, Mudzi district. To date, other notable projects have been completed under the second republic such as Muchekeranwa Dam, Mutoko Royal Fruit and Vegetables Processing Plant, along with road, health and education infrastructure across the various districts of the country,” Mnangagwa said.

“This factory will grow and when it grows it will be employing over 1000 people. Those of you from this area will get jobs and get satisfied. You no longer need to go to Harare for jobs. The company makes cooking oil which we usually get from outside. We want you to grow sunflower, cotton and soya beans. That is what is needed here. When we distribute inputs under Pfumvudza, I will make sure that we have a fund for those crops.”- Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...