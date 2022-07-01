Mutare Woman Marries Two Men, Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- A polyandrous woman from Dora, Mutare was recently summoned to appear before Acting Chief Zimunya’s court.

Polyandry is when a woman is married to two or more men at the same time and this is not only illegal but also taboo in Zimbabwe.

Mollen Gamira allegedly stayed with her husband and her lover for months before the husband became aware of it and chased her from their matrimonial home.

Gamira is reportedly now staying with her lover and expecting his child.

Acting Chief Zimunya confirmed the love triangle involving Gamira, her husband, Washington Bvirindi of Bvirindi Village and her lover, Tafadzwa Manomano of Chitiyo Village.

The matter has since been heard before Acting Chief Zimunya’s court, but Gamira refuse to attend the court session. She said:

I did not see why l was supposed to attend the court session in the absence of my relatives. They should have summoned some of my relatives too, otherwise, I will never set foot at that court.

The court heard that Gamira and Bvirindi have three daughters, while Gamira is reportedly carrying Manomano’s child.

It was revealed that Gamira would take turns staying with either of the two men without their knowledge.

The affair with Manomano started in February, a few months after Gamira and Bvirindi had relocated from South Africa.

Gamira then moved in with Manomano in April after finding out that she was pregnant.

She had made Manomano believe that she was a single mother of one. Said Acting Chief Zimunya:

The two men work for the same company, so when the other one was off duty, Gamira would stay with him. This is unheard of and it is taboo for a woman to be married to two men at the same time. Both men did not know that they were being tricked. Bvirindi thought that his wife would be on duty as she used to work at a nightclub at Chikosi Business Centre in Rowa. When visiting her husband in Bvirindi, she would lie to Manomano that she was going to see her child.

Gamira’s shenanigans were exposed when Bvirindi followed his wife to her “workplace”, only to discover that she was, in fact, cohabiting with Manomano.

After that, Bvirindi visited Manomano’s homestead on countless occasions with the intention of bringing his wife back home, but with no joy.

The three were later summoned to Acting Chief Zimunya’s court and Bvirindi surrendered all of Gamira’s property, stating that it was over between them.

Gamira confirmed to The Manica Post that she treated both men as husbands for a period of time. She said:

It is true that I left home early this year to work at a night club and that is where I met Manomano. I was still married to Bvirindi. At first, I tricked both men and equally treated them as my husbands but that has changed now and l am now staying with Manomano. When I fell in love with Manomano, I lied to him that I only had one child and that I was single. We decided that I should leave my job at the nightclub and cohabit. I obliged and we started staying together as husband and wife. … I left Bvirindi because he is violent. During our 10 years of marriage, he was very abusive toward me. This is why I did not tell him that I was already someone else’s wife. I feared that he would assault or even kill me.

Bvirindi’s brother, Elias Bvirindi, confirmed the development, saying his wife is the one taking care of Gamira’s three children.

Manomano confirmed to The Manica Post that he was staying with Gamira, adding that they are expecting their first child.

He also said he is in the process of applying for a protection order against Bvirindi as he always makes a scene whenever they meet.

-ManicaPost

