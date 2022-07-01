Remembering Father Zimbabwe

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

On this day in 1999 Zimbabwe lost its Father, Dr. Joshua M.N. Nkomo, Father Zimbabwe.

A revolutionary par excellence who led to liberation of our country from racist & oppressive colonialism.

A man of extra ordinary character, enigma & revolutionary discipline. We remember his wise words which will live forever, “Zimbabwe will not die, its young people will save it.”

We will never betray baba Nkomo- we are in charge! And we fear fokol!

Happy new month!

FakaPressure

